Proud dad Luke said: “James has been an avid cyclist for years now. He’s only just turned 11 and last year we did a cycle ride for Macmillan Cancer Support and we’ve also done the Devon Coast-to-Coast Ride which is 100 miles. Then this year we wanted to do something for St Luke’s because they took care of James’s great-grandfather before he passed away and we thought what can we do that is more of a challenge – and we thought, London to Paris!”