Horrabridge Post Office has closed its doors following the resignation of its postmaster.
The Post Office confirmed that the branch closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, August 23, leaving residents reliant on alternative branches in Yelverton and Whitchurch.
After receiving the news, Rebecca Smith, Conservative MP for South West Devon, said: "This is very disappointing news for our community. The post office is an important part of village life, and I know many residents rely on it for essential services. While Yelverton and Whitchurch branches are the closest alternatives, I fully recognise that travelling outside the village is not convenient or possible for everyone.
“I will continue to monitor this situation closely and press the Post Office on what action they are taking so that longer-term provision can be secured for Horrabridge. It is vital that local residents continue to have proper access to these services."
The post office is located within a Spar convenience store that will remain open for 90 hours a week.
When the closure was announced by Horrabridge Stores on Facebook, users commented their disappointment over the closure.
One said: “Very sad to hear this, a much needed service in our village.” another said: “This is so sad for us as a village, I’d be happy to sign a petition should one be made up , since lockdown I’ve not been able to travel further afield without having a carer with me so this will make things ten times as bad. So many rely on the shop and post office , can’t believe this.”
The Post Office has confirmed it will undertake a review to consider future service provision.
Rebecca Smith MP is encouraging residents who will be particularly affected by the closure to get in touch with her so their concerns can be represented.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.