The annual RAF Harrowbeer 1940s Weekend in Yelverton saw hundreds of people turn back the clock to a different time.

WWII reenactors covering British, American, German and Russian troops filled the airfield site on Saturday and Sunday, August 16 and 17 with vintage cars, posters and activities in abundance.

There was a large selection of lovingly restored military and vintage vehicles, all helping to turn back the clock to a different era. ( Contributed )

A vintage double-decker bus ran a service between the show site and Yelverton Parade, where the shops had dressed their windows with flags, 1940s signage and pictures. Picture: Stephen Fryer. ( Stephen Fryer )

The big attraction this year was the famous Rolls Royce ‘Merlin’ engine. This engine was fitted to many aircraft, including Lancasters, Spitfires and Hurricanes.

During the afternoon each day, the re-enactors gave a demonstration of wartime weapons, including blank firing.

Large crowds gathered for the annual event. Picture: Stephen Fryer.

There were smiles all round at the 1940s weekend. ( Contributed )

Period musical entertainment was provided by Bern Stewart, the jazz duo ‘Fine Whines’ and Dave Dawes from the online radio station ‘1940s Radio’.

Stephen Fryer, lead organiser of the event, said, “Our free 1940s weekend is a unique event in the calendar as it relies totally on donations for it to run.”