Despite being the soggiest Meldon Wildlife Festival in history, the free event on Tuesday (August 19) was a wild day out with smiles all round.

The theme this year was ‘Bogtastic Dartmoor’ which celebrated Dartmoor National Park’s wildlife with a spotlight on upland bogs and valley mires.

The Devon Mammal Group had animal skulls, droppings, nibbled hazelnuts and stuffed specimens on their stall. Pictures: Bethia Wyborn. (Bethia Wyborn)

Held in Meldon Old Quarry, Okehampton, there was an abundance of different stalls with activities for every age.

Andy Bailey, outreach and engagement officer for Dartmoor National Park, said: “The wildlife festival has been running for about 12 years now and every year it's amazing because so many great people show up. This year has probably been our soggiest year to date but there's something fantastic about seeing everyone's spirits so high despite the drizzle.”

Dave from the Devon Amphibian and Reptile Group holding a slow worm. (Bethia Wyborn)
Crowds gathered to listen to Martin from Nature Voices rap about wildlife. (Bethia Wyborn)

This year, the popular event supports Peat-Fest South West – a region-wide celebration raising awareness of peatland heritage through youth-focused events, intergenerational skills exchange, creative activities and digital storytelling.

The Sticklepath and Okehampton Conservation Group with their stall at the Meldon Wildlife Festival. (Bethia Wyborn)

Kristy Turner, museum manager and curator at the Museum of Dartmoor Life, said: “It has been very soggy but the event is themed on bogs so it’s very fitting. At our stall children have been designing their own bog monster to take home. We’re sharing a stall with Helen Bruce from the Dartmoor Preservation Association who has been sharing bog and monster-themed stories.”

Kristy Turner with some of the bog monsters that were made at the festival. (Bethia Wyborn)
Big smiles at the Meldon Wildlife Festival. (Bethia Wyborn)

A big crowd-pleaser was the Mossy Carpet art piece where attendees were encouraged to make moss-inspired wooly pom poms to attach to the carpet for the Art and Energy collective.

Naomi Wright, artist and ecologist with The Art and Energy Collective, said: “The carpet will eventually be 100 metres and during COP30 we will be occupying the Market Hall in Devonport to celebrate the power of small actions in response to climate change.

“We’re here because of Peat-Fest South West. We’re travelling with them to all the peat areas in the region to celebrate alongside them.”

Frances Rickwood and Naomi Wright with the Mossy Carpet art piece. (Bethia Wyborn)
The moss-inspired pom poms were made with multicolour pieces of yarn. (Bethia Wyborn)