Over 120 eager walkers took part in the 11-mile parish boundary trek for the Okehampton Hamlets Beating the Bounds on Wednesday last week (August 20).
Beating the Bounds is an ancient tradition which was first documented in 1240. It sees volunteers walk around the entire length of a parish boundary and hit large stones, known as bounds, with a willow, birch or hazel stick three times. They will then call out the stone’s name and say three cheers and then say God Save the King.
The Okehampton Hamlets Beating the Bounds is held on ‘Spurling Day’ every five years. The next Beating the Bounds excursion will take place in 2030.
For this years Beating the Bounds trek, walkers began their journey at Meldon Village Hall, promptly departing at 10am.
Everyone was welcome to take part in the strenuous walk. There were six-month-old babies in carriers and 92-year-olds walking side by side to take part in the ancient tradition.
The group trekked through open moorland, bogs and up tors to reach the different boundary stones near Rowtor, West Mill Tor, Yes Tor, High Willhays and Fordlands Ledge.
Philip Davies, participant in the Beating the Bounds, said: “I’ve lived in the area for 40 years but this is my first year to participate in Beating the Bounds. It was the perfect Dartmoor day with clear skies and lots of walkers with different abilities.
“It was a tough walk but we were kindly provided with pasties and refreshments along the journey.”
Courtney Heard from Meldon Farm in Okehampton had the honour of beating the Sourton Parish Boundary Stone.
North Dartmoor Search and Rescue were at the ‘beating the bounds’ with an information table, merchandise and information.
The walk was free but any donations that were received was given to the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team.
Philip Heard, councillor for Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council and chairman of Okehampton Commoners’ Association, has been taking part in ‘beating the bounds’ since he was six-years-old.
He said: “Me and three other riders took part in the event on horseback. It’s a great community event which I have been part of since I was a child and I’m 61 now.
“Some of the walkers did find it quite difficult but it was a fun day.”
In years gone past the Beating the Bounds would have been travelled mostly by horse riders and would have commenced with a procession through the high street of Okehampton.
There’s around 15 bounds that the walkers visit on their trek. Some of the names include: Sandy Ford, Outer Dinger and Iron Gate.
They reached around half of them before stopping for an hour-long lunch break at Newbridge.
After the group were refreshed and stocked up for the walk ahead, they carried on and reached the rest of the bounds.
After seven hours of hiking the entire length of the parish boundary, the walkers finished their journey at 5pm in Halstock Farm, where they were treated with a selection of ciders and pasties.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.