A 40-year-old man from Hatherleigh has been found guilty of assaulting a Police Constable in South Tawton.
Gavin Peachey of South Street, Hatherleigh, assaulted PC Aven on February 5 2025.
Peachy was sentenced at Barnstaple Magistrates’ Court on August 15 2025 for assault by beating of an emergency worker.
He will serve a community order until February 14, 2027.
As part of his community order, Peachy must abstain from alcohol for 60 days and have a monitoring device.
He must pay £114 in compensation.
The defendant's guilty plea was taken into account when deciding his punishment.
