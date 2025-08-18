The Okehampton branch of Cats Protection urgently seeks donations to replace worn-out feral cat traps which ensures the humane neutering of local feral cats.
Last year the branch, which also covers Holsworthy and Bideford, helped 93 feral cats by humanely catching them, neutering them to prevent further litters and then returning them to their original homes in the wild.
This year the organisation has already saved 59 cats by using the traps. This is part of their Trap-Neuter-Return programme.
A spokesperson for Holsworthy, Bideford and Okehampton’s Cats Protection, said: “Our current traps have been used so extensively that they’re now beyond repair and no longer safe or effective. Without replacements, our ability to help local feral cats is at serious risk.
“We’re aiming to purchase automated traps which are more reliable, efficient, and less stressful for the cats. Every pound donated will bring us closer to replacing our old traps and continuing this life-saving work.”
The traps cost around £300 each but are vital in stopping the cycle of suffering and overpopulation for cats.
The organisation has currently raised £40 from their £400 goal.
One donor commented on the Just Giving page saying: “Without traps my lovely Margot and her family wouldn’t have been caught. Thank you for all the great work you do.”
Another said: “I rescued my lovely cat Dora from your branch years ago. If it wasn't the amazing work you all she wouldn't have had a second chance at life after being abandoned. Thank you for everything you do.”
The Holsworthy, Bideford and Okehampton branch of Cats Protection started in 2001 and has a dedicated team of volunteers who are passionate about cat welfare.
The branch does not having a homing centre, instead all cats are cared for by fosterers until forever homes can be found.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.