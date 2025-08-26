THE latest figures recorded by volunteers from Crediton Speedwatch show some motorists are driving at shocking speeds way above the speed limit.
In the past year, within the town’s 30mph zone, two motorists were recorded travelling at alarming speed, in excess of 60mph.
In addition, two were travelling at over 50mph and 12 were travelling between 46 and 50mph.
All were recorded exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 per cent.
The percentage of drivers reported to the police from Crediton Speedwatch is also alarming.
During one session, 184 vehicles were recorded and 60 of those were reported as travelling in excess of 35mph, a total of 32.6 per cent.
Prior to that, 179 vehicles were recorded with 50 of those travelling in excess of 35mph, a total of 28.4 per cent.
During the past year, the figures resulted in one car being reported three times and eight cars being reported twice.
During the most recent session taken by Crediton Speedwatch volunteers in Exhibition Road on Friday, August 22, 139 motorists were reported for travelling at over 35mph, a total of 17.9 per cent.
This included two travelling at more than 45mph and one at more than 50mph, one being a repeat offender.
During the last year Community Speedwatch groups in the Devon and Cornwall Police force area, Community Speedwatch groups handed down 26,277 speeding offence records were passed on to local police for further action.
In addition, 56 vehicles were being driven after being declared on Statutory Off Road Notice's (SORN), 397 (1.5 per cent) had no tax and 405 (1.5 per cent) had no MOT.
Community Speedwatch aim to educate drivers about the dangers of speeding and the anti-social impact it has on the local community.
If you would like to join Crediton Speedwatch, visit: www.communityspeedwatch.org or email: [email protected] .
