The bestselling author, Veronica Henry, has been announced as a new patron of Libraries Unlimited, a charity that runs 54 libraries across Devon and Torbay.
Veronica Henry is the author of over 25 novels, including the much-loved Beach Hut series set in North Devon.
Before becoming a novelist, Veronica worked in television as a script editor and writer for a variety of different British series including Crossroads, Heartbeat and Holby City. Her storytelling skills and evocative writing have earned her wide recognition and acclaim, both in the UK and internationally.
“As an Army child, whenever we moved somewhere new, I would seek out the nearest library," says Veronica. "They were always a place of huge comfort to me as I settled into a strange new town… It was there I learned my craft, tucked away in a corner, absorbed in the pages, completely transported. To be a Patron of Libraries Unlimited is the perfect way to pay back the inspiration I got from libraries over the years."
Living by the sea in Woolacombe, North Devon, Veronica is a familiar face to library users in Devon.
She has recently taken part in events at Tiverton and Barnstaple Libraries, and her support as a patron will help Libraries Unlimited raise awareness, advocate for public libraries, and inspire readers of all ages.
Alex Kittow, chief executive at Libraries Unlimited, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Veronica as a patron. Her heartfelt connection to libraries and her strong ties to Devon make her a wonderful ambassador for our work.”
Libraries Unlimited is the charity commissioned to run 54 libraries across Devon and Torbay, delivering vital services and community support. Patrons help amplify the charity’s message, champion the value of libraries, and inspire the next generation of readers.
