National Highways is working to help create safer road crossing opportunities for pine martens in Devon.
A group of 15 were released into eastern Dartmoor last September as part of the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, with the reintroduced animals dispersing across South Devon including the Haldon Forest area.
Conservationists at Devon Wildlife Trust recently celebrated the first births of pine marten kits in the reintroduction project, however a small number of pine marten deaths have been recorded on Devon’s roadsides in recent months, prompting action to monitor the animals’ crossing movements.
National Highways as part of the Pine Marten Highways Project, a collaboration with Devon Wildlife Trust, the Two Moors Pine Marten Project and Devon County Council, have now installed cameras in locations around the A38 and A380 in order to understand where the returning pine martens cross the road network in an effort to protect the species.
They are advising drivers to be wary of animals crossing around the Haldon Forest area.
Ben Hewlett, National Highways’ senior environmental advisor, said: “While roads have always connected people and places, they are too often a barrier for nature, severing habitats and contributing to the decline in biodiversity.
“At National Highways, we are committed to protecting and enhancing the ecology and environment around our road network, whether that be nationally or regionally.
“And to assist our conservation partners in Devon, we are working with them to identify any movement patterns of the recently released pine marten population, which could help pinpoint any mitigations needed in the long term.
“This particular area is abundant with wildlife, such as deer, otters and dormice, and we’d also like to raise awareness with the travelling public making their journeys along these routes; for their own safety and the safety of wildlife in these locations.
“Animals can use culverts under our roads, and by installing cameras, we can help to plot their movements and record particular locations where they are likely to look for crossing points.”
The The Two Moors Pine Marten Project, led by Devon Wildlife Trust aims to bring back pine martens to the South West region and the Dartmoor release will be followed by a second release in Exmoor this autumn.
Extinct in the South West for 150 years, the road network has been built in their absence, providing a new challenge for martens in moving through the landscape.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Devon County Council cabinet member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “The return of pine martens to Devon through the Two Moors Project is a major step forward in restoring our native wildlife and ecosystems.
“We’re pleased to be supporting this important work and to be part of the collaborative effort to better understand how these animals are navigating landscapes near major roads.
“Making the A380 and all of our road network across Devon safer for wildlife is vital not only for the long-term recovery of pine martens, but for many other species, including the much-loved native red squirrels as well.”
Find more information on Devon’s pine marten project at www.devonwildlifetrust.org
