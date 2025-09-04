The National Trust’s historic Cotehele estate is celebrating an unexpectedly early and abundant apple harvest this year, with thousands of apples ripening weeks ahead of schedule.
In response to the surprise bounty, the historic Tudor estate is inviting visitors to join an extra Apple Picking Weekend on Saturday and Sunday (September 6-7).
The additional weekend is being planned ahead of the annual Apple Weekender scheduled for September 13–14 with tastings, tours, cider sampling and orchard celebrations.
Cotehele’s head gardener, David Bouch said: “This has been one of the hottest years on record, and after a bountiful blossom season, we’ve had a bumper crop of apples that caught us off guard.
“They’ve ripened unseasonably early, so we had to make the decision to put on an extra weekend of apple picking. We didn’t want to waste the apples, so now visitors can help us bring in the harvest.”
Cotehele’s orchards, set in the Tamar Valley’s unique microclimate, are home to dozens of historic and rare West Country apple varieties.
Visitors will be able to wander through the Mother Orchard, pick apples straight from the trees, and take them home to enjoy, whether for eating fresh, juicing or turning into autumn bakes and crumbles.
Emma Whitworth, senior visitor experience officer at Cotehele, added: “It’s such a special time of year when visitors can use all of their senses to connect with local heritage and create lasting memories, sharing the bounty of the harvest, thinking about recipes to cook together, and enjoying time as families.
“It’s wholesome and traditional in the very best way, timeless. Celebrating the apple harvest marks the end of summer in the Tamar Valley, and we’re delighted to welcome everyone to be part of it.”
The Apple Picking Weekend will run from 10am to 5pm on September 6 and 7. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own bags or purchase one on site (£3 for paper, £5 for reusable), with suggested donations going directly to support the garden team and care for the orchards for future generations.
The apple celebration continues with Cotehele’s annual Apple Weekender on September 13 and 14 from 10am to 5pm.
The event will include tastings of rare and historic apple varieties, the first sampling of Cotehele’s new floral cider, orchard and meadow tours, family activities, and expert talks from gardeners and orchard volunteers.
Find out more at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.