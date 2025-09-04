Roadworks on the A386 near Roborough between Plymouth and Tavistock are continuing overnight into October.
At times it will be necessary to close the southbound carriageway of the A386 Tavistock Road, on the Plymouth side of Tesco.
Traffic will be diverted into the new left turn into Woolwell Crescent, to Towerfield roundabout and on to Woolwell Road to rejoin Tavistock Road at Woolwell roundabout.
The work is going on overnight throughout September through to Wednesday, October 8 to complete surfacing, white lining and anti-skid surfacing on Tavistock Road and Woolwell Crescent.
The overnight working hours are 7pm through to 6am. Allowances have been made in the schedule for poor weather which halts work.
The contractors state that they will do all they can to keep disruption to a minimum.
