Inspired by Ian Fleming’s children’s classic, the Sherman Brothers’ musical is a wild ride full of zany inventions and mishaps. Our hero, Caractacus Potts, with the help of Truly Scrumptious, Grandpa and his two wild but winsome children Jeremy and Jemima, restore a magical car with a mind—and wings! But villainy is afoot and they find themselves whisked away to the kingdom of Vulgaria where the delightfully dreadful Baron and the Baroness and the world’s least desirable babysitter, the Child Catcher are bent on extortion, kidnap and bad behaviour.