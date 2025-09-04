Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: The Truly Scrumptious Family Musical will be flying into Tavistock Town Hall from November 5 to 9.
Hold onto your hats and goggles—TMTC is taking flight with the musical spectacular, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! Hot on the tyre tracks of last year’s panto, the company is aiming even higher, fuelled by a mix of new faces and old favourites, plus one rather eccentric car.
If you’re looking for a show with more horsepower than your average Saturday night and a cast with enough energy to power the National Grid, this is the ticket!
Inspired by Ian Fleming’s children’s classic, the Sherman Brothers’ musical is a wild ride full of zany inventions and mishaps. Our hero, Caractacus Potts, with the help of Truly Scrumptious, Grandpa and his two wild but winsome children Jeremy and Jemima, restore a magical car with a mind—and wings! But villainy is afoot and they find themselves whisked away to the kingdom of Vulgaria where the delightfully dreadful Baron and the Baroness and the world’s least desirable babysitter, the Child Catcher are bent on extortion, kidnap and bad behaviour.
Can Chitty save the day? Will Grandpa escape to tell his corny jokes once more? Will Caractacus and Truly ever agree on how to raise children? This is a musical stuffed with colour, adventure and more costume changes than a Eurovision act. Costumes by Patti Stott and direction by Julian Bennett guarantee that, once again, TMTC will pull off something truly magical—or at least, spectacularly entertaining!
So keep your binoculars handy and look to the skies. What’s that you can see? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and she’s heading this way!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.