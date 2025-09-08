“Jack was a tough fighter, Royal Artillery troops were often like that because they sometimes operated like what we now know as special forces, behind the lines with little support. After the war many turned down awards because they didn’t get the operational support they thought they deserved. He was mentioned in despatches for his brave actions in Burma, but we won’t know why until his records are released in 2030. He did refuse a commendation, saying he fought for self-survival, not out of bravery.”