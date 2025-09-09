A historian is urging everyone of any age to join in an exciting range of events in the next week which celebrates Tavistock’s rich heritage.
The town is marking Heritage Open Days (HOD), the national events which unlock the people stories behind the stones of the abbey in many entertaining ways- Saturday, September 12 -Sunday, September 21.
Tavistock is bursting with historical interest, including the Abbey remains of the once most influential building in the South West which spread its cultural and trade links worldwide at under the advanced Benedictine Monks.
The Abbey, which is due to come alive under a community project to uncover its largely hidden secrets - digitally and through a people’s dig - is at the centre of many of the 30 HOD events.
These events invite everyone to explore anything from medieval cloisters to arts and crafts chapels. Along the historical trail the events visitors and residents will learn about Britain’s most important architects including John Foulston, who left his imprint on the town’s streetscape, and patrons who brought their visions to life, most notably the Dukes of Bedford.
Popular favourites include behind-the-scenes tours of the Subscription Library, the Museum of Policing, guided walks and as rare glimpse inside Plymouth Road mortuary and to the ex-quarry which provided stone for the town hall, for instance.
David Conn, of Tavistock Heritage Trust and the Tavistock Heritage Alliance, is urging everyone to enjoy the coming week's HOD attractions: “No town of its size has such a rich and important history. The abbey’s worldwide cultural, administrative and trade influences made the town rich because it was at the centre of the Benedictine’s web of contacts which led to the king.
“Whether you are intrigued by historic crime and punishment, inspired by architectural design or simply enjoy a good local story - there’s something for everyone of all ages.
More details and how to book some events here: https://www.heritageintavistock.org/tavistock-heritage-open-days
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.