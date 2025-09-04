“But for it just not to turn up is unforgivable, especially as we don’t know it’s been cancelled or it’s delayed. We’re at a disadvantage at the bus stops, because we don’t get that information, unlike at Tavistock Bus Station where, there’s an electronic board. The service to the train station has also been stopped again, despite protests a few years ago. This goes against the concept of connectvity through an integrated, joined up transport system.”