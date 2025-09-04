An urgent appeal has been for volunteers to help continue a news and information service which provides a lifeline to people with impaired vision.
Partially sighted and blind people rely on a near-50-year-old West Devon talking newspaper service for keeping in touch with the wider world.
However, new recruits are needed to refresh the band of dedicated volunteers who produce the Plymouth and West Devon Talking Newspaper which has been providing a weekly recording of local news, features and discussion since 1976.
The volunteers, comprising sound engineers, readers, presenters and others, ensure the recordings reach about 150 listeners free of charge in the post on memory sticks.
A talking newspaper spokesperson said: "For nearly 50 years the Plymouth and West Devon Talking Newspaper has been operating from its studio in Tavistock, sending out weekly editions of local news and articles, most recently on USB sticks, to visually impaired people in the region.
"The organisation is a registered charity run entirely by volunteers and in order to keep providing this valuable free service, we urgently need a few more people to join a monthly Friday morning rota to help with the very important despatch service (to listeners).
"No particular experience is required and our friendly team members will provide any necessary training."
The team of more than 100 produce 40 minutes of news stories from local papers, comprising 30 minutes of entertaining features from regional and national papers and magazines and ten minutes featuring a topical and sometimes controversial discussion. Monthly audio magazines are also produced.
Teams of four copy a master recording onto a USB stick, pack them for the post and maintain the log of received and sent sticks. Anyone who can spare an hour or so once a month on Friday mornings is asked to contact 01822 618922.
One listener, Alan, said the talking newspaper made a big difference to his and his wife’s life. He has a long-term degenerative eye condition. The service gave his wife Joan a break from reading items to him and also rejuvenated his learning and curiosity and memories.
Alan, of Tavistock, said: “Everyone who gives up their time to produce the talking newspaper is doing a very valuable service that certainly makes a big difference to my life. I really look forward to getting the memory stick every week. The discussions are always well chosen and lively and often bring back happy memories for me, while the features are on history, which particularly fascinates me and stimulates me to learn more. It could be so easy to stop doing anything when you can’t see.”
Anyone wanting to receive the recording or knows of someone who would benefit can contact John Harris on 01822 618922. Further details: www.plymouth-westdevontalkingnewspaper.org
