Parents who have protested about controversial changes to their children’s bus travel in West Devon remain unhappy as the new school year begins.
Bus company Stagecoach South West has made some controversial changes to fares and services for school pupils which have largely increased costs and, claim parents, consequently effectively reduced choice of schools.
Some parents also say their children are too young to have smartphones which are needed to access an app which is the only route to cheaper travel passes.
The public morning and evening X1 Tavistock-to-Plymouth service (mostly used by schoolchildren) has been axed by Stagecoach to save costs.
The bus company has also made changes to the all-day No1 service, which is no longer stopping at Plymouth Railway Station. This has also inconvenienced families, as some Tavistock area students were able to walk onto their school from here.
Laura Talbot, of Tavistock, a parent of two boys at Plymouth schools, questioned why the new Skipper ticket introduced (allowing travel on all the different bus companies such as Stagecoach/Citybus) had been limited to Plymouth itself.
This means it cannot be used by Tavistock and Yelverton area children going into school in Plymouth, some of whom now need to take two buses following the axing of the X1 service.
She said the only alternatives to the X1 service were a new private coach (serving the grammar schools) or the No 1 service, which does not take children all the way, forcing a walk to school.
She said the best fare is a more expensive daily £4.62, which is currently only accessible via the new smartphone app promoted by Stagecoach.
Stagecoach, which is being lobbied by local MPs, has said it cannot provide smartphone alternatives until Christmas.
Parent Laura said: “Stagecoach seem to be putting more obstacles in for those trying to get to City College and the girls and boys’ high schools. These include changing the route of the 1 and not providing a Skipper ticket.
“A lot of the changes were not confirmed until August 31, meaning a frantic search for the best options. All the timing and comms has been rubbish. I know a lot of parents feel this way and are almost just waiting to see how chaos may ensue this week.
“Lots of families who are really going to struggle to meet the costs.”
“Stagecoach has removed all options other than their new contract bus. We have had to go with this for our youngest. Our eldest will try the number 1 and walk.
“We still need to know why they are penalising parents whose children don't have smartphones and why Skipper tickets unavailable outside Plymouth.”
A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We understand recent changes to Tavistock and Plymouth bus services have caused concern for families at the start of term. We recognise that the timing of these changes has been challenging as new routines are adapted to.
“Stagecoach continually reviews our portfolio of services and we are committed to looking for ways to improve travel options for students and families. We are listening to feedback from parents, working with schools and local partners, and exploring ways to make journeys as accessible and affordable as possible".
