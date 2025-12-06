Responding to this news, Sir Geoffrey said: “I am pleased that the review of zoning boundaries I proposed to Stagecoach with Rebecca Smith MP back in August has now concluded with the announcement that many of the worst fare increases will be mitigated. I will be reviewing the detailed proposals with Stagecoach over the next few days to work out the full effects and how other left-out areas might be included. However, this means that the fares in each new zone will be fairer and will bring some relief to hundreds of families affected. My thanks to the chief executive for listening to my representations and for meeting me at my office on several occasions to take these proposals forward.”