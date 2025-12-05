Tavistock’s Market Street store has been reopened by Tavistock mayor Steve Hipsey today – six months after an electrical fire forced its closure.
The Market Street store – which supports 20 local jobs - has been ‘transformed’ with a brand new look and layout, along with improved back of shop and warehousing.
The popular small store is the smaller of Co-op’s two stores in Tavistock. It has been completely refitted with new refrigeration and self-service tills have been included to provide added ease and convenience, especially at busier times.
Barbara Worth, Co-op store manager, said: “We are very excited to reopen, customers and members of the community had been telling me that they couldn’t wait for the store to reopen. We would really like to thank the community for all its support, and we are delighted to be back open and even better than ever with a brand new look and layout.”
Stacey Pavely, Co-op area operations manager, said: “We’re delighted to invest in Tavistock, and proud to be part of local community life. The store has been completely transformed. We have a focus on being a hub locally for the community, delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone – we're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support the community.”
The store is open between 7am-10pm daily. Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back more than 180 years.
