An enchanting parade of home made lanterns and circus stilt walkers launched Tavistock Dickensian Evening last night (Friday, December 5).
Hundreds of visitors and residents were blessed with a three-hour respite from a day of heavy rain to revel in the town’s largest Christmas celebration.
Children and adults walked from the parish church and along West Street, Bedford Square and Duke Street with their fantastical and festive lantern creations made in West Devon Art Workshops. Some how the paper lanterns resisted the drizzle and delighted the crowds applauding the parade which was led by the Higher Beings Circus stilt walkers.
The evening was a nostalgic festive treat with street entertainment and chestnuts roasted on Robey Trust steam engine hot coals, mulled wine and mince pies on offer as Tavistock Pannier Market and most shops open for Christmas shoppers.
The annual Dickensian evening had a mayoral launch with speeches high up from the Conservative Club and a welcome by Janna Sanders the lead organiser for Tavistock Business Improvement District.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.