THE government has promised that better buses and more services are on their way with a £245.9 million boost for the South West as part of a £3 billion national funding package over the next three years.
Roads and Buses Minister Simon Lightwood MP visited Plymouth to announce the new multi-year funding settlements for bus services in the UK.
He said councils would have the freedom to spend their allocations in whatever way they see fit, whether it was lowering the prices of fares, introducing new routes and zero-emission buses or creating safer bus stops.
And they could make long-term investments which they had been held back from doing in recent years as previously funding was issued on an annual basis.
The allocations bring together various bus funding streams into one source.
The announcement follows the Bus Services Act becoming law in October which gives local leaders the power to run local services how they wish and provides greater protection to socially necessary routes.
It is part of the government’s shift to devolve power from Whitehall and ensure services are run “for people, not profit”.
As part of a wider attempt to make public transport cheaper, Labour has extended the £3 bus fare cap, frozen rail fares “for the first time in 30 years” and designed the state-owned railway company Great British Railways to “deliver better value for passengers”.
Mr Lightwood met with bus companies, businesses and councillors in Plymouth to see how local partnerships were already working to improve bus services.
Plymouth Citybus has recently added 50 electric buses to its network through a collaboration with Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council as part of a £31.8 million joint investment.
And Stagecoach will also be bringing the first of its zero emission buses online in Devon soon, providing a cleaner and quieter ride for passengers.
A bus improvement plan, which began two years ago in the city, has also seen the introduction of some free services, new bus lanes and shelters and the Royal Parade improvement scheme to create a better layout for buses and make it easier for passengers to board them.
The city will get £4.7 million a year for three years from the South West allocation.
Mr Lightwood said local transport authorities had been crying out for this level of certainty over funding for “an awful long time”.
“Local leaders can spend this money on infrastructure, bus prioritisation, further bring down fares on top of the national cap, introduce more new services or buy more smoother, greener emission vehicles. This is very much about putting the power back in their hands.
“This is about making sure that when people want to get a bus it is going to get them where they want to be and on time. That’s why we say this is about people not profit.”
He said the government was looking at how it could help with integrated ticketing systems in local authority areas where trains and buses were connected and tickets combined.
