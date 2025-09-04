Drivers are warned of delays caused by roadworks in central Tavistock for the next two weeks.
Wales & West Utilities will be upgrading gas supply pipes in the Plymouth Road area between Monday, September 8, and Sunday, September 21.
Three-way traffic lights will be in place on Abbey Place, Plymouth Road, and Bedford Square throughout.
A diversion for HGVs will also be signposted, taking them along Abbey Place and Dolvin Road.
The gas infrastructure company said the work was essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power homes and businesses into the future.
Natalie Raphael, of Wales & West Utilities, said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the wider area.
“Whether it’s heating homes, making the family dinner, or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for everyone’s gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when needed.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.
“We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.”
Anyone with queries about the works can contact Wales & West Utilities on freephone 0800 912 2999. on X (formerly Twitter) @WWUtilities or https://www.facebook.com/wwutilities.
