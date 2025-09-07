A young football fan’s dream came true when he met his heroes - Plymouth Argyle players fresh from their second league victory.
Kind-hearted fan Damien Bowyer, of Tavistock, took advantage of the special meeting to support to a player who suffered online racist abuse at a previous game.
Not only did the league one club’s new head coach sign Tom Cleverley sign Damien Bowyer’s seventeenth birthday card, but also posed with him for a photo and chatted before the 4-2 home win against Stockport County last Saturday (September 6) lifting the club out of the relegation zone. All the squad also signed Damien’s birthday card.
Damien’s brother Bradley arranged the surprise treat. Their mum Helen, of Tavistock, also a Greens fan, said: “We got there early as we wanted to go into the club shop first for a birthday present. Bradley bought him a new replica shirt and then we made our way to meet players and get autographs.
“Damien asked all the players to sign his card. All the players were lovely and Tom was very talkative he said he had good high hopes for this game. And look at the result - 4-2 to Argyle - and all before Damien’s seventeenth birthday we couldn't be happier.
“Damiens reaction was happy and super excited. For Tom to turn up and wish him happy birthday was the icing on the cake - we didn't expect to see him - so Damien was totally shocked but happy.
“We had sunshine and everyone was full of love and support for the players. A fantastic day was had by everyone - well, apart from Stockport County.”
Damien, who attends Bidewell Brook Special Education School in Totnes, has previously met the most recent two Argyle managers (Miron Muslic - January 2025, and Wayne Rooney - May 2024) amid a rapid turnover at the top, during a tumultuous time with poor results, at the now newly relegated club.
Damien was especially keen to show his emotional support for one player - Bim Pepple - subject to racist abuse online. The club revealed the player’s distress at the abuse following a game last week and said the culprits have been reported to police and the social media platform concerned.
Helen said: “I saw the latest on Bim the abuse on line he got just because he missed a penalty - I really hate that kind of thing.
“We find the players all so lovely and especially when they are happy to meet our one little family ...
“Before we got to meet every player, a steward came over to us and ask us what our thoughts were of the players. The first thing I said was firstly to be nice and respectful to them and wish them the very best for the game.
“ The stewards mentioned about kindness and for us all to get behind the team even when we don't win.
“The players are only human and the more people make nasty comments about them does bring a player down badly. It was the first time the stewards have done this so I take it's because of Bim. So, we all gave him praise and extra cuddle from Damien.”
