A dog show postponed from Tavistock Lions Carnival Week fun day because of summer heat, will now be held in the Meadows on Sunday, September 21.
Judging by Caroline Down begins at 2pm with entries taken from 1pm. There will be six standard classes and six novelty classes with full details on the Lions web site at www.tavistocklions.org.uk, on its Facebook page or by calling 0345 8334807
Classes winners will then be judged for best and reserved best in show with all trophies, medals and rosettes sponsored by Ron’s Pets.
Owners can register in advance by emailing their name, mobile phone number, the dog's name and the classes that they wish to enter to [email protected].
