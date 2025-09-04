Simon said: “Factually, if it was not for the nuclear bombs ending the war with Japan, I would not be here today. The bombs ended the suffering of so many of our servicemen and it seems likely my dad wouldn’t have survived a Japanese pow work camp, he worked on the infamous Bridge over the River Kwai after being captured in 1942, but his mum didn’t find out until ten months later. He was transferred to a prison hospital when he became seriously ill with kidney stones and was in severe pain and undernourished, as they all were. It was then an event more anxious wait for his parents.”