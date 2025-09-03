DEVON and Cornwall Police is recruiting special constables.
Special constables are volunteer police officers who work alongside and have the same powers as regular police officers.
“They can spend much of their time on the streets doing intelligence-based patrols in crime hotspots or taking part in crime-prevention initiatives,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
“This could mean anything from keeping town centres safe at night, to conducting house-to-house enquiries or helping prevent vulnerable members of the community from becoming victims of crime.”
Special Constables must give up at least 16 hours of their time each month.
The recruitment window closes on Sunday, October 5.
