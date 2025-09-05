The call comes as the English Indoor Bowls Association reports a more than 10 per cent rise in memberships and competition entries nationwide over the past year, with younger players increasingly drawn in by high-profile events such as the World Indoor Championships.
The latest final saw 28-year-old Jason Banks take the crown – a sign that bowls is shaking off its old-fashioned image and attracting a new generation.
To harness that momentum locally, Caradon is hosting a free introductory session on September 20 from 10am to 11.45am. Coaches will be on hand with equipment and guidance, and all newcomers need are soft flat-soled shoes.
Later that day, existing members and outdoor players are invited to join the official green opening at noon, followed by a friendly bowls drive.
With four indoor rinks, regular leagues for men, women and mixed teams, plus county and national competitions, Caradon already has 130 active members. The club hopes to see that number grow this season, buoyed by the simplicity and affordability of its fees – just £15 for Lux Park leisure centre membership and a £10 annual Caradon subscription.
Club organisers say they are eager to welcome fresh faces, whether it be curious first-timers to outdoor bowlers wanting to carry on through the winter months.
Caradon also holds a members-only club night at 5.45pm on Thursday evenings.
