A myth-busting free talk on heat pumps is open to everyone in Bere Alston this weekend.
Tamar Energy Community (TEC) is running the talk on Saturday (September 13) in partnership with Bere Ferrers Parish Council and Dartmoor Energy.
The event is in Bere Alston Parish Hall, 10:30 to 12.3 to discuss the benefits of heat pumps in ordinary homes, and the sorts of houses that could benefit from a heat pump.
Kate Royston of TEC, said: “Many homes across West Devon and the Tamar Valley could benefit from improvements to reduce energy costs and enhance comfort year-round. The question many people ask is where to start?
“Generally speaking, its all in the design. A heat pump (air, ground or water sourced) can be suitable for a wide range of properties including the many traditionally built solid walled homes we find across the South West.
“What’s most important is the heat pump is competently designed to match the correct size heat pump for the property so that it runs efficiently and is installed well.
“There will be cases where the designer says your home’s heat losses are too great to be compensated affordably through a heat pump. These tend to be in the minority.”
The event will also include a review of the thermal imaging camera scheme - designed to show where a building is ‘leaking’ heat and which was trialled in the parish this year, including lessons learnt.
Kate said: “A thermal imaging camera can be an interesting retrofit diagnostic tool and we’ll discuss interpreting the results and covering home retrofitting questions.”
TEC, a profit community energy organisation, can be contacted here: https://www.tamarenergycommunity.com/ or [email protected]; 0800 233 5414
