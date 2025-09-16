Tavistock has been voted one of the most popular towns in Devon by a women’s luxury lifestyle website.
Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for the best local village, town or city to call home in 2025 and Tavistock ranked sixth out of ten.
In a regional vote across 35 counties, the Exmoor town of Bampton topped the poll of ten potential candidates in Devon.
Voting took place between August 11– 27 this year and readers were given one vote each.
The Top 10 most popular towns and villages in Devon for 2025 are:
- Bampton
- Sidmouth
- Appledore
- Topsham
- Exeter
- Tavistock
- Ashburton
- Moretonhampstead
- Dartington
- Modbury
