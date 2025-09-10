The secrets healing properties of gardens is the subject of a talk in Bere Alston in October.
There’s a treat in store for local gardeners when eminent horticulturist and author Sue Minter is the guest speaker at Bere Alston Gardening Club.
Sue, whose CV includes stints at the Chelsea Physic Garden and Eden Project, will talk on “The Healing Garden”, the subject of her best-selling book.
The talk is on Wednesday October 1, at Holy Trinity Church Hall, in Bere Alston, at 7.30pm. Entry is £3 to include refreshments.
Club secretary Cathy Dennis said: “We all know how therapeutic it can be to get out into the garden. We’re looking forward to looking much more deeply into the healing properties of gardens with Sue’s expertise.”
More information on 07876748668.
