Tavistock centre is experiencing a mini-boom as businesses invest in the future.
The future is bright for the high street with two new shops opening their doors and two relocating to improved and bigger premises in the heart of town.
The traders’ organisation Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) has hailed the new arrivals and expansions as a vote in favour of the town as a shopping destination for visitors far and wide.
These developments reflect the ongoing work of BID and partners such as the chamber of commerce and the local councils which continue to support local businesses and promote the town as a destination for shoppers and visitors alike.
BID said the newly arrived companies, two national chains (a book shop and a sweet firm) and two expanded local firms bring a welcome lift to Tavistock’s shopping scene, filling previously vacant premises and adding to the eclectic mix that makes the high street distinctive.
Janna Sanders, Manager of Tavistock BID, said ‘We have seen a number of welcome changes to the high street in recent months, and these new additions bring hope and renewed sense of positivity in the town.
“The summer saw the town benefit from good visitor numbers and together, these new beginnings and bold moves highlight a high street with growing confidence, a strong sense of identity, and a clear message: Tavistock is very much open for business.”
While both brands are established elsewhere, their investment in Tavistock means potential new jobs for local people and renewed confidence in the town’s trading environment.
The sweet shop has moved into a premises recently vacated by a gin shop and occupied by a variety of traders in recent years on West Street. Much of the sweets produced in the Tavistock shop will supply other West Country branches, giving the town a role in the wider business, while also offering the potential for local employment.
The affordable book, toys and crafts shop has newly opened on Duke Street, taking over the former Clinton Cards premises. The shop was officially opened by town Mayor and consort Cllr Steve Hipsey and his wife Cathy, with area and regional managers also attending.
Meanwhile, Eskis’s shoe shop has moved into the former NatWest bank on Bedford Square, from a smaller shop on Brook Street and was also ceremonially opened by the mayor.
A relatively new indoor plant shop on Market Street has moved to a larger premises (the former wine and brewery shop) across the road following successful trading.
In the past three years businesses have come and gone, changing the high street scene, with more businesses setting up or expanding within the town, such as more cafes, a women’s fashion outlet, fishmongers, bakery, hardware shop and estate agency. Tavistock Pannier Market remains a thriving hub for entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, there is concern that the majority of banks have closed down and a large ‘hole in the high street’, the site of a demolished former Woolworths store, is harming the shopping environment for residents, shoppers and traders. The long-term empty site is also not contributing business rates.
