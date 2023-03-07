AN assistant site manager from Tavistock who works for the Vistry Group, which builds Bovis and Linden properties, will be taking part in the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society, the company’s charity of the year.
Paul Caers from Tavistock along with Richard Hasell from Bude will trek 37 km and ascend over 3,000 metres when they climb the three largest mountains in Wales, England and Scotland: Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis – all within 24 hours!
Paul, 38 who is working on building Sherford near Plymouth said: ‘Rich and I had been talking about doing the Three Peaks Challenge for a while, until we decided to stop discussing it and just do it! I’ve done the Two Moors Way before, which is 115 miles, and Rich has completed the Ten Tors twice, so we’ve had some experience but nothing as high as this!’
Rich who is delivering The Cornish Quarter in Wadebridge. He added: ‘Paul and I have been busy training and we recently hiked 17 miles across Dartmoor. We cannot wait to take part in the challenge on 22nd April and raise money for Alzheimer’s Society. Dementia affects so many people and by 2025, one million people will be living with the condition in the UK, so we couldn’t think of a worthier charity.’
Alzheimer’s Society provide help and support to people affected by all types of dementia through some of the hardest and most frightening times. Their aim is to make sure people living with dementia and their carers live more fulfilled and less fearful lives, free from stigma and inequality. Alzheimer’s Society is a leading force for change using cutting edge research and influencing to push for breakthroughs that’ll change the lives of people affected by dementia, now and in the future.
For more information on Alzheimer’s Society visit www.alzheimers.org.uk