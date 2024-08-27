Tiny ponies with big personalities have brought delight and relaxation to people living with dementia.
Tavistock Memory Cafe users and volunteers celebrated the cafe’s 18th anniversary by hosting a very special visit by waist-high therapy ponies and also enjoyed a cream tea, at Mount Kelly Prep school. Forty-seven members and 17 volunteers enjoyed an afternoon chatting and meeting the Collytown therapy Shetland ponies, Thumbelina and Mai.
Cafe spokesperson Heather Rayne said: “The ponies respond with love and trust. They are trained to be gentle and well-behaved. Members stroked and talked to them which is relaxing and calming. Ponies don't care whether you have dementia.”
“The cafè is proud to provide support and information to those living with dementia, their family, carers and friends and continues to develop services and support.”
For more information on Tavistock Memory Cafe visit: www.tavistockmemorycafe.co.uk email [email protected] or phone 07436 008281