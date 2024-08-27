Tiny ponies with big personalities have brought delight and relaxation to people living with dementia.

Tavistock Memory Cafe users and volunteers celebrated the cafe’s 18th anniversary by hosting a very special visit by waist-high therapy ponies and also enjoyed a cream tea, at Mount Kelly Prep school. Forty-seven members and 17 volunteers enjoyed an afternoon chatting and meeting the Collytown therapy Shetland ponies, Thumbelina and Mai.

Cafe spokesperson Heather Rayne said: “The ponies respond with love and trust. They are trained to be gentle and well-behaved. Members stroked and talked to them which is relaxing and calming. Ponies don't care whether you have dementia.”

“The cafè is proud to provide support and information to those living with dementia, their family, carers and friends and continues to develop services and support.”

For more information on Tavistock Memory Cafe visit: www.tavistockmemorycafe.co.uk  email [email protected] or phone 07436 008281

Mai the Collytown therapy Shetland pony at Tavistock Memory Cafe (Submitted)
Chamaine Blamey brings her Collytown therapy ponies Mai and Thumbelina to Tavistock Memory Cafe. (Submitted)
David with Collytown therapy miniature Shetlands at Tavistock Memory Cafe at Mount Kelly Prep (Tavistock Memory Cafe)
Chamaine Blamey (right), owner of Collytown Therapy Ponies, with assistant Tash, visits Tavistock Memory Cafe at Mount Kelly (Tavistock Memory Cafe)
Ted and Ann of Tavistock Memory Cafe with volunteer Jane and pony May. (Tavistock Memory Cafe)
Janet and Graham with Collytown Therapy Ponies with Tavistock Memory Cafe at Mount Kelly College. (Tavistock Memory Cafe)
Jean enjoying meeting a Collytown Therapy Pony at Tavistock memory Cafe in Mount Kelly College.. (Tavistock Memory Cafe)