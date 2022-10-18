Theft of sheep in Tavistock area
Saturday 22nd October 2022 8:00 am
Share
The Manannan Sheepdog Trials at Bishopscourt farm - Matthew Fearon with Jill the dog ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Theft of sheep occurred between 12.00am on Sunday, July 7 and 12.00am on Monday, October 10 in Lydford. A flock of sheep was turned out on open moorland and grazing land, when the farmer went to round them up, approximately 30 Scottish Black Faced sheep were missing. If anyone saw anything, please contact police and quote crime number CR/094167/22.
Police can be contacted by dialling 101 or emailing [email protected]. If you do not wish to speak with police, Crimestoppers (who are completely separate from the police) can be contacted anonymously and crimes reported to them on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |