An Okehampton-based theatre group will be celebrating 30 years of production with their new play which involves time travel, regency balls and even Sherlock Holmes.
Get Changed is a charity enabling adults with learning difficulties to entertain, inspire and educate audiences through their top-notch live performances.
The group currently has 21 members and has performed plays based on Back to the Future, James Bond and more at a variety of venues across Devon.
Their newest play, ‘And now for something vaguely familiar’ will be performed at 4pm on Friday, October 31 at the Charter Hall.
Jules Walker, artistic director for Get Changed, said: “We have a wide range of abilities at Get Changed. Some of the attendees love to dance, make music, or perform slapstick comedy – so Get Changed is a place where they can bring their individual talents and come together to make a fantastic play.”
“Show week is always a highlight for me because we can see everything coming together. It is a wonderful atmosphere and working with the group is incredible.”
Members of the Get Changed theatre group have been working on ‘And now for something vaguely familiar’ for the past six months.
Their work includes scriptwriting, prop making and meticulously planning costume changes.
Caitlin Brennan, has been performing for Get Changed since 2010, she said: “We’ve been enjoying working towards the show and celebrating 30 years of Get Changed. It gives me confidence and I feel happy being here.”
David Axford, one of the Get Changed actors, said: “I’ve been coming to Get Changed for 15 years. A few years ago I played Flash Gordon and another year I was James Bond, I was called Double O Devon. I love being on stage and the music is great.”
The Get Changed members have been preparing ‘And now for something vaguely familiar’ in their weekly workshops which aim to build confidence, increase self-esteem and improve mental health and general wellbeing.
Penny Martin Smith, Get Changed coordinator, said: “It has been amazing to work for Get Changed for 20 years. We have professional actors working with us and this years play will be incredible.
“Part of the point of Get Changed is advocating for people with learning disabilities and allowing the public to see what we do so they can see how brilliantly clever and skilled they are.”
Get Changed have performed at festivals, Castle Drogo and at the Battle of the Bands in Okehampton.
Since the charity was founded in 1995, it has significantly grown in size and delivered more challenging performances.
Support worker Daniel Banister said: “I’ve been in the last four or five performances and it is a joy to see and come here and see the members express themselves fully. Especially the ones who are quite shy because it enables them to come out of their shell in such a welcoming environment.”
To buy a ticket for ‘And now for something vaguely familiar’, email Penny via [email protected] or you can purchase a ticket on the door on the day (Friday, October 31 at 4pm) for a donation.
