THE NHS in the South West is urging people to come forward for their Covid-19 and flu vaccines before the winter offer comes to an end.
Dr Trevor Smith, regional medical director for NHS England South West, said: “It’s clear from the data that flu is still prevalent in the South West, with hospitals experiencing a rise in patients being admitted with flu and other respiratory viruses such as Covid-19.
“It’s important that we don’t get complacent as we head into the new year. Vaccines remain our best defence against flu and Covid-19, so we are urging everyone who is eligible to come forward before the seasonal offer comes to an end.
“Remember, if you are over 75 years old, you may be able to get your flu and Covid-19 vaccination at the same appointment, so be sure to ask when booking.”
The Covid-19 autumn/winter vaccination offer will end on January 31, 2026, and flu vaccines will be available until March 31, 2026, however, there are still appointments available for people to get protected through local pharmacies and GP surgeries.
Covid-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.
Flu vaccinations are being offered to children and pregnant women, everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed and frontline health and social care staff.
RSV vaccinations are also available on the NHS to women who are 28 weeks pregnant or more, those aged 75 to 79, or and those who turned 80 years old after September 1, 2024.
Elizabeth Smout, lead consultant in health protection at UKHSA South West, said: “Cases of flu and RSV [a common respiratory virus] among older age groups are staying stubbornly stable for now, with no signs of a drop in the number of older adults needing emergency care for respiratory illnesses. We know flu is unpredictable, and the end of flu season could be some months away.
“People aged 65 and over, and others at higher risk, can still get a flu vaccine, which reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation. Flu vaccination appointments are still available on the NHS national booking system, and anyone who hasn’t yet had their vaccine should take it up for the remaining winter to protect themselves – flu often circulates well into March.
“RSV vaccination remains open year-round for pregnant women and any older adults aged 75 to 80 who haven’t yet had a dose.
“People are returning to work and school after Christmas, and this gives respiratory viruses like flu more chances to spread. If you have symptoms, including a high temperature, cough and feeling tired or achy, you should try to minimise contact with others, especially those more vulnerable.
“Stay home where possible if you’re feeling unwell, and if you need to go out, consider wearing a face covering, particularly if visiting vulnerable people.”
The NHS National Booking Service on the NHS website is open for all eligible individuals to book their winter flu and Covid-19 vaccinations www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/vaccination-and-booking-services.
