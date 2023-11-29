She explained the village stocks in Whitchurch Church were located there because the parish constables were employed by the parish which was overseen by the church. Therefore, punishments were under the jurisdiction of the church. Also, chosen by residents was Abbotsfield Hall at Abbotsfield, Tavistock. The large ‘villa’ style house (now a nursing home) is said to have a grand staircase, supposedly resembling the doomed famous Titanic’s. The building was built by Thomas Morris, the MD of Devon Great Consols Mining Company and hosted a D-Day planning meeting by Eisenhower and Montgomery. More details of the Tavistock Neighbourhood Development Plan: https://tavistockplan.info/