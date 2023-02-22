‘Also, local athletes need a base at which to train. There are only a few nights at Kelly College available for them to train in the full-size pool. This is totally insufficient for the level at which I train as a GB athlete. As a primary school teacher I’m concerned that if Meadowlands closed we’d have no where to teach children swimming. Swimming is not only a basic life, skill but a legal requirement that children should be able to swim 25 metres. We’d be failing a generation of children, if we had no pool.’