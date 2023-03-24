CALSTOCK will feature in the first episode of The Great British Dig which airs next month.
The site of a Roman fort in Calstock will be featuring on the TV show and will see presenter Hugh Dennis alongside a team of three archaeological experts and Dr Chris Smart, the archaeologist that found the fort, exploring the site.
The fort is located on a spur above the River Tamar near St Andrew’s Church in Calstock. The Channel 4 team were filming at the site in October and the site will feature in the very first episode which airs on Monday April 10 at 9pm on More 4.