Police have issued an emergency appeal for help from the public in finding a black Nissan Quashqai car which might be in the West Devon and East Cornwall area.
The appeal follows a report of concerns for the wellbeing of the occupants - a man and two children. The police helicopter is aiding the search.
A police spokesman said: “We are urgently appealing for the public to report any sightings of a black Nissan Quashqai with the registration plate ‘KP13 GZJ’.
“The car has travelled through East Cornwall yesterday (Tuesday) including Calstock, Lifton and Bude areas – the last known sighting was at around 7pm in Kilkhampton.
“At around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon we received a report of concerns for the welfare of the occupants, a man and two children, who have travelled from out of the force area.”
An emergency police response has been ongoing in efforts to find the vehicle, with support from the police helicopter.
The police said: “Searches remain ongoing and we’re urging members of the public to report any sightings or information which may assist our enquiries.
Anyone who sees the vehicles should not approach it and call police immediately on 999 quoting log 487 20/05/25.”