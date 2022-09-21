Dr Chris Smart, a research fellow in the Department of Archaeology at the University of Exeter and who was involved with discovering the site will be the on-screen expert for the team. Chris said: ‘The fort is a rarity archaeologically in Cornwall and even in Devon. Every exploration allows us to explore more. To explore how the Roman army moves around the South West. We want to look at the archaeology and check how well it is preserved. We also have a projected line of the mineral land, but there is no record of any historic mining. We want to find out whether this was an active mine and whether the fort may be located to exploit mineral deposits.