A large area of Calstock car park has been refurbished thanks to volunteers and a donation from Calstock Bike Show.
Working in collaboration with the parish council, Malcolm Wright coordinated the project, leading a team of community members including Adie Therin, Charlie Spurr, Rawden Langley and Jamie Lang to undertake the work.
Calstock Parish Council’s outside services leader Pete Gadd said: “The car park is next to the tidal river and experiences a lot of flooding.
“We were delighted when Malcolm approached us and said that he would like to organise a community group to work on the car park. He had done a different part of the car park last year, so this was a much-needed phase two”.
“It was a mammoth effort, with a large area needing to be dug down and 100 tonnes of stone used to fill it. The volunteers worked all week on the project.”
Calstock parish clerk Clare Bullimore said: “It is this kind of community effort which is so important. All councils seem to be finding their resources are overstretched so to be able to carry out this kind of work with volunteers makes such a difference to our area.
“Malcolm Wright was awarded our Citizen of the Year this year and this is just one example of the support he offers within the community.
“The Calstock Bike Show also made a donation towards the materials and machinery that were required to carry out this work. We are very grateful to everyone.
“On behalf of the parish council, thank you for all of your efforts and for the financial contribution.”
The donation from the Calstock Bike Show will go towards the resurfacing costs which were estimated at the April full council meeting to be £3,945.