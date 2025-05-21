Sam said, “My business came about following my mum’s need for a different kind of prosthesis after her own breast cancer treatment. There was nothing on the market that met what she wanted and so I set about to design something suitable, knowing that there would be others with similar needs to herself. A germ of an idea formed and from that Boost was born. I hope the children here, and at other schools where other women innovators are being celebrated, realise a simple idea can become inspirational. “