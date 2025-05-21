A Tamar Valley school has honoured a former pupil who has excelled as a pioneering entrepreneur by installing a purple plaque in her name.
Samantha Jackman was guest of honour as the plaque was unveiled at a ceremony at Calstock Community Primary School.
Sam, who lives locally, is being honoured by her old school after winning the prestigious Women in Innovation Award from Innovate UK, a public body which gives grants to research and develop new products.
She received the award in recognition of her development of her business Boost, which offers custom-made comfortable and light prosthetics for women who have undergone breast surgery after cancer diagnoses.
Sam’s original idea for the company was inspired by her mum Sue’s need for breast prosthesis, following cancer surgery, and finding nothing on the market.
Sam’s products are custom-made, more comfortable and lightweight, giving wearers more freedom for activities and fashion individuality.
The sign is part of the national Purple Plaque scheme which marks the winners of the prestigious UK Women in Innovation Award from Innovate UK.
It is a variation on the famous blue plaques commemorating influential and pioneering historic figures. The plaques are displayed at schools across the country to recognise the influence of education on former pupils who have gone on to become successful in their field.
Samantha’s need to find something comfortable for her mum to wear, led her to focus on designing and making innovative breast forms for individual wearers post-mastectomy and for other breast form wearers.
Sam said, “My business came about following my mum’s need for a different kind of prosthesis after her own breast cancer treatment. There was nothing on the market that met what she wanted and so I set about to design something suitable, knowing that there would be others with similar needs to herself. A germ of an idea formed and from that Boost was born. I hope the children here, and at other schools where other women innovators are being celebrated, realise a simple idea can become inspirational. “
Unveiling the plaque, headteacher Ben Towe said: “The Purple Plaque is a really fabulous idea, and it’s a privilege to have it adorn our school, not only to recognise Sam’s achievements, but to recognise too, the school that provided the foundations of Sam’s education.
“We are a small rural school, but we have always encouraged diversity, uniqueness and the power that each individual can bring. We also celebrate community and the impact that individuals can have on those around them. The work that Sam has done in her field epitomises our ethos. I’m sure it will encourage modern conversations on health and our bodies too.”
Sam added: “Boost is changing the way women think about breast forms post-mastectomy, one small step at a time. Boost is a small team of innovators, designers, and collaborators, working towards a more inclusive and diverse future for all breast form wearers.”