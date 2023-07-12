Drummond, of Tavistock and formerly of Gulworthy, said: “Charles as a prince was a natural in front of the camera and made my life a lot easier because of it. He was very knowledgeable and obviously interested in the Royal Opera House, so we worked without a script. He just ad-libbed and spoke off-the-cuff, acording to what he knew and where the answers took him. The last thing I wanted to do was interrupt any of this unscripted conversation, so I was able to keep filming until natural breaks in the sequence.” Drummond was also able to film the whole project in three days because he was using a newly available mobile camera, replacing the large heavy cameras on rails.