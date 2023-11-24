The organisers of Remembrance Sunday (November 12) in Tavistock have thanked everyone who turned out to pay their respects the dead of all conflicts.
There was also a ceremony at the war memorial in Tavistock on Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11.
The events saw those present give generously to raise £2,000 in donations to the RBL to support veterans.
Chris Smerdon, chair of the Tavistock branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "May we, the Tavistock Branch of the Royal British Legion, thank all of the people who came down on both Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. We are sorry that you might have got a bit damp, but this is Tavistock!
"May we thank the Army Cadets and RAF Cadets who braved the cold weather on Armistice Day – through their gentle persuasions and, most importantly, your kind donations, they raised over £2,000.
"We are genuinely grateful to them all and their staff for sacrificing their time for the Poppy Appeal. We must also thank the Stannary Arms for a wonderful reception on Remembrance Sunday. Lastly, we must thank you all but most heartfeltly, all the children from all the CCF (Combined Cadet Force) and Army and RAF Cadets, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows and the children from St Rumon's and St Peter's Schools and all the children who stood in the rain with the rest of us."
Pictures by Dave Crawford.