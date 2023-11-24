"We are genuinely grateful to them all and their staff for sacrificing their time for the Poppy Appeal. We must also thank the Stannary Arms for a wonderful reception on Remembrance Sunday. Lastly, we must thank you all but most heartfeltly, all the children from all the CCF (Combined Cadet Force) and Army and RAF Cadets, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows and the children from St Rumon's and St Peter's Schools and all the children who stood in the rain with the rest of us."