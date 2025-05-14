The Director of Ten Tors has issued an apology for traffic delays caused by the event.
Okehampton was gridlocked with cars as eager parents travelled through the town to see their children complete the event on Sunday, May 11.
Okehampton locals pointed out that there were no traffic police which could have eased the flow and prevent possible dangers.
Col Matt Palmer, director of Ten Tors said: “I want to apologise for the issues that many of you had both accessing and leaving the Ten Tors event this weekend. We got it wrong.
“There were many factors that contributed to the delays, but the most significant is that this year we had more spectator vehicles than in previous years; many more than we had capacity to manage. This led to very long delays for some of you.
“Whilst we couldn’t fix those issues at the time, we are already analysing what happened and how we can do better next year. I’m particularly grateful for the constructive suggestions we have had from members of the public, so please continue to add these via the post-event feedback forms.
“Once again, I’m very sorry.”
Fore Street and the centre of Okehampton was particularly busy with one local commenting on Facebook that it took him an hour to travel 200 yards.
Other locals have expressed the need for a park and ride for the event or a designated field where parents can park near the camp.
Each year 2,400 young people (four hundred teams of six teenagers) tackle hikes of 35, 45 or 55 miles (56, 72 or 88km) over the rough terrain of Dartmoor, visiting ten nominated tors and check points in under two days.
One Facebook user wrote: “As a town we need to do better as this does not put Okehampton in a good light.”