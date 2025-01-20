Community-spirited students from Tavistock’s Mount Kelly College have been giving Yelverton Play Park a make-over.
The 13 and 14-year-olds have been working very hard at the popular park as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award, supporting the charity Yelverton Community Projects which runs the park.
Their work included litter collection, replenishing play surfaces with wood chips, weeding, and revitalising the raised flower bed.
A college spokesman said: “This has instilled in them an appreciation for the invaluable role of volunteers in sustaining this vital community resource.
“Building on this understanding, they have initiated a social media campaign to inspire greater community involvement.