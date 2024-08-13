CHILDREN as young as eleven have been identified by police as part of a group responsible for anti-social and intimidating behaviour in Callington.
Neighbourhood police have taken action after a spate of vandalism and disruptive behaviour in and around the town centre in recent weeks.
Police Constable Jessica Floyd said that eight children between the ages of 11 and 15 have been issued with stage one anti-social behaviour warnings.
The young people in this group were responsible for intimidating behaviour toward a vulnerable young man, criminal damage to a tree on St Mary’s Square, and disruptive behaviour in the town centre during the early hours of the morning.
Now that the anti-social behaviour (ASB) letters have gone out, these young people will be monitored for three months, and if they’re involved in further incidents, the ASB process will be escalated, say police.
One young person has been put on a police Acceptable Behaviour Contract after persistent anti-social behaviour, including a burglary to a non-residential premises, throwing stones at property, and engaging in intimidating behaviour.
Meanwhile six youths are likely to be referred to the Youth Justice System after their involvement in causing criminal damage in the town, said PC Floyd.
“We are in the process of obtaining statements from victims for reported criminal damage offences,” she said.
“Once these have been obtained, we will look to interview the youths in relation to these matters. These will likely be referred to the Youth Justice System following interview.”
CCTV cameras, upgraded in Callington town centre in 2022, have played a part in the crackdown.
“The town CCTV captured the offences, and through our local knowledge, we were able to identify those involved,” PC Floyd said.
Encouraging residents always to report incidents, she added that “this is only possible, if the people involved are known to us.”
The town council said that staff time had been wasted when they were taken off their usual tasks to deal with cleaning up and repairs after vandalism in Saltash Road park and the town centre.
The council urged residents to report incidents and identify those responsible, if possible, to enable prosecution.