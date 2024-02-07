This will follow Okehampton Police Sstation’s public enquiry office (PEO) which opened last month, enabling West Devon Police to be more accessible to its residents and the surrounding communities. Tavistock was one of four t confirmed after last week’s police and crime panel approved the commissioner’s budget for 2024/25. Details of when the Tavistock station PEO will open are yet to be confirmed, however it will be no later than March 2025. It is likely to be at Abbey Rise, where Tavistock Police are now based, although this has not yet been confirmed.